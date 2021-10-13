Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

