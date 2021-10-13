Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

PTGX stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

