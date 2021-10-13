Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $27.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.36 million and the highest is $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.02.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

