Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 14,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.