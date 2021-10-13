Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $35.28 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.