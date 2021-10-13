Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $50.62

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after buying an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,158. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -248.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

