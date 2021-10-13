Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $141.00

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th.
In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 552,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
