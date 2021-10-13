Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $141.00

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 552,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

