Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Target Price at $86.75

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. Benchmark decreased their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in II-VI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.59. 21,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

