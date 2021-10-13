Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $67.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

