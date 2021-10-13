Analysts Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price at $37.71

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,221. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

