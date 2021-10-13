Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.93. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 439 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

