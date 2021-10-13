Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 2,012 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.