Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,560. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

