Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 269,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,539. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

