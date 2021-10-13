AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

