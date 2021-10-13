Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.33. 11,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.48. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

