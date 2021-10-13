APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,917 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.25% of Brown & Brown worth $157,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 5,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

