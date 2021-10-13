APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 232,180 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $123,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

