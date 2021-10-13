APG Asset Management N.V. Has $131.10 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of The Allstate worth $131,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

