APG Asset Management N.V. Has $169.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,607 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $169,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 9,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

