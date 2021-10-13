APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 140,568 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,568 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $103,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

