APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 56,000 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.05% of Black Knight worth $108,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

