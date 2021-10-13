Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

