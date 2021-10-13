AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $11,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

