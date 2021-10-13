Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 2,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

