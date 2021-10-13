ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$13.14 Average PT from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE:ARX opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.25. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

