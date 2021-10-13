Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

