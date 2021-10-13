Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSPU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

