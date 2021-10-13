Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ACA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,589. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.