Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
