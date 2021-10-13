Argon (ARGON) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Argon has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $303,683.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00121938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,295.67 or 0.99918476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.74 or 0.06181472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,970,275 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.