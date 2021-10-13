ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,680 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 181.03% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,625.38 ($73.50).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,377 ($31.06) on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,485.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,403.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.