ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 17,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

