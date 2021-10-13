ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "

10/4/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/21/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/3/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

