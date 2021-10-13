Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after buying an additional 593,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.