Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,350,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.