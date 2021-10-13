Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 4,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,122,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -75.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. FMR LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

