Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

