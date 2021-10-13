Attila (ATT) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $15.60 million and $45,923.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.