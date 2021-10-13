Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €76.15 ($89.59).

NDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR:NDA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting €70.22 ($82.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.03. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

