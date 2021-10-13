Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

