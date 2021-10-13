AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.61.

NYSE:AVB opened at $226.50 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

