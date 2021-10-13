Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

NYSE AVY traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.60. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

