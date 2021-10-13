Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,659.96

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,659.96 ($34.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,854 ($24.22). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,885 ($24.63), with a volume of 53,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,651.65.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,946 shares of company stock worth $4,027,644.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

