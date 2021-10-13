Axa S.A. Acquires 12,548 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

