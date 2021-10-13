Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,953 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

