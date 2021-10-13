Axa S.A. Buys 513 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.