Axa S.A. Buys 53,176 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 759.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

