Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,196 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Exelixis worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 119.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 325,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

