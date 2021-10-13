Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

