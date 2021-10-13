Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of TriNet Group worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

